Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

