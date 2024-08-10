Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.98. 265,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.