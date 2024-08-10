Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 169,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -216.67%.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
