BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,995. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

