BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of BP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,193. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 37.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in BP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in BP by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 118,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BP by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

