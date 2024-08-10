Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$325.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$350.00 to C$325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD traded down C$6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$220.00. 113,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$246.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$269.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.