Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $421.00 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.15. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,230 shares of company stock worth $1,009,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

