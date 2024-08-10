Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,945. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

