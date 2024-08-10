Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.20 on Friday, hitting $3,443.05. 251,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,554. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,840.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,684.94. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

