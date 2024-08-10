Boise Cascade’s (BCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $154.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.2 %

BCC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

