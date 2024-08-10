Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$79.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.09 and a 12 month high of C$80.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

