BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.42 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $522.76 or 0.00856863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $76.29 billion and $1.42 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,605 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,644.02508792. The last known price of BNB is 508.5334268 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2206 active market(s) with $1,510,661,865.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

