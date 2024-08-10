BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.42 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $522.76 or 0.00856863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $76.29 billion and $1.42 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,605 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,644.02508792. The last known price of BNB is 508.5334268 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2206 active market(s) with $1,510,661,865.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.