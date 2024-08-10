BMO Capital Markets Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $34.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AU. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 1,524,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

