Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BXSL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 609,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,807. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,535.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,740,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,096.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 137,331 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

