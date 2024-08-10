Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BXSL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 610,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,807. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.44.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
