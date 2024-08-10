BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCPC

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.