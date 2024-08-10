Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 12.4% After Strong Earnings

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 10,555,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,645,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BITF. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

