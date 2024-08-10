BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,407. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.