Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Bioqual Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $63 million, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of -0.28.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

