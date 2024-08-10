BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,349. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,950,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,178,000 after buying an additional 289,953 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

