BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. 1,364,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $3,598,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

