Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 829,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

