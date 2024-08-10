Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.
Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 829,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
