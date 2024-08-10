Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 222,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,001. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 161,911 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

