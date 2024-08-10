BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 11,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,766. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $111,762. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

