Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 31,730,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $177,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18,919.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,676.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

