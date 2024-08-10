BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 1.4%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.60 and last traded at C$20.64. 590,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 252,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.93.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.36.

