Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Berry Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,176,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Berry has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Berry Company Profile

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

