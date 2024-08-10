Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CART traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.