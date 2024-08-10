Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.30.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

