BDF Gestion Takes $2.92 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 544,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,327. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

