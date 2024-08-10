BDF Gestion Takes $2.85 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

