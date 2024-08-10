BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 69,538 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

