BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 12,000 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 562,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,900. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

