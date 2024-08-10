BDF Gestion Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,633,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

