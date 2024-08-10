BDF Gestion Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,422,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $744,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 2,902,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,144. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

