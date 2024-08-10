BDF Gestion Invests $2.55 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $225.68.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,989,119. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.