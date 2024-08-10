BDF Gestion Invests $1.91 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 3,094,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

