BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 27,124 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,702. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.