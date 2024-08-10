BDF Gestion Buys New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 759,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,747. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

