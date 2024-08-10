BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 6,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.75. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

