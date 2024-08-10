BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:TBBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 393,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,221. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

