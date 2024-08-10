Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.73.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 3,892,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

