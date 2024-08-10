Bath Savings Trust Co Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.02. 1,108,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

