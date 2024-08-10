Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LINC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 102,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,516. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

