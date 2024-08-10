Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Shares of BBDC remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 398,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,339. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.