Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of BBDC remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 398,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,339. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

