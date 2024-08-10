Barclays Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

