Barclays Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Up 3.3 %

TDC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.