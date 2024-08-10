Barclays Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

