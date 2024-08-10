Barclays Increases Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $32.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KVYO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. 3,488,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,461 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

