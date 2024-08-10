Barclays Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $47.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

VNOM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 596,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,257. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

